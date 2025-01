Downs progressed to the Champions League quarter-finals, but there those doubting coach Miguel Cardoso's ability as the club's head coach.

The Caf Champions League match between Mamelodi Sundowns and AS FAR Rabat ended in a 1-1 draw at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday evening.

Namibia international Peter Shalulile scored for Masandawana, while El Amine Zouhzouh was on target for the Moroccan side as both teams advanced to the quarter-finals.

Fans reacted to the outcome following the match in Tshwane, and here, GOAL examines some of the opinions shared by football lovers on social media.

