Five points above the relegation zone & having the worst defence in the PSL! What Nasreddine Nabi must change to turn Kaizer Chiefs' season around and make it a success

Things aren’t coming together for Amakhosi under Nasreddine Nabi. What must the Tunisian do to awaken this sleeping giant?

It’s been over a decade since Kaizer Chiefs last lifted silverware, a drought that has tested the patience of their passionate fan base.

The arrival of Tunisian tactician Nasreddine Nabi at the start of the 2024/25 season was supposed to mark the beginning of a new era for the Glamour Boys. However, ten games into the campaign, Chiefs have managed only four wins, four losses, and two draws across all competitions.

The lackluster start has raised questions about whether the former AS FAR manager can steady the ship. Chiefs’ performances have been inconsistent, oscillating between moments of promise and mediocrity. Many fans are growing impatient, calling for immediate results, while others advocate giving Nabi more time.

Article continues below

The challenges facing Nabi are multi-faceted, ranging from tactical adjustments to player management.

Success will require a delicate balance of quick fixes and long-term planning.

With pressure mounting, GOAL takes a look at what Nabi needs to do to turn things around.