Five more transfers Kaizer Chiefs need to get over the line for Nasreddine Nabi to turn them into Premier Soccer League and CAF Confederation Cup contenders

Amakhosi are poised to complete more signings of quality players before the transfer window closes in September.

With the PSL transfer window in full swing, Kaizer Chiefs are poised to sign more players in a bid to build a strong squad to handle the domestic and continental commitments they face in the upcoming season.

In the 2024/25 campaign, Chiefs took supporters on a rollercoaster ride after failing to produce consistent winning form under head coach Nasreddine Nabi, who was appointed with the remit to turn the Soweto giants into one of the most feared teams on the African continent.

However, the Tunisian coach had a turbulent start to life at Chiefs after the club failed to qualify for the MTN8 competition after finishing ninth in the league with just 32 points from 28 games.

Article continues below

Their poor league form could be forgiven after Nabi ended Amakhosi's 10-year trophy drought by clinching the 2025 Nedbank Cup title against arch-rivals Orlando Pirates 2-1 in the final and qualifying the club for its first crack at continental competition since 2021.

With Chiefs aiming to build from their cup success, they have already heavily invested in the market with the Naturena-based side signing the likes of Paseka Mako, Thabiso Monyane, Flavio Silva, Nkanyiso Shinga, Ethan Chislett, and Siphesihle Ndlovu so far.

Following the launch of the new jersey for the highly anticipated 2025/26 season, the club's marketing director, Jessica Motaung, revealed that they are not done beefing up the team.

GOAL looks at five deals that Chiefs should get over the line to help them match their fans' ambitions for next season: