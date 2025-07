One more signing for Nasreddine Nabi? Former French Ligue 1 and Turkish Super Lig star confirms negotiations with Kaizer Chiefs - 'Hopefully in the upcoming days' Premier Soccer League Kaizer Chiefs L. Phiri Guingamp Rizespor

The midfield maestro is hopeful of securing a move to Amakhosi having spent 12 years in Europe playing in French, Danish and Turkish leagues.