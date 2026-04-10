Five key factors point to a Barcelona comeback in Madrid

Despite their 2-0 defeat to Atlético Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, Barcelona have several reasons to believe they can overturn the result and reach the semi-finals.

Barcelona are aiming to overturn the deficit and reach the semi-finals, a stage they have not reached since lifting the trophy in 2015.

Next Tuesday, Barça will travel to the Wanda Metropolitano for the decisive second leg.

Although the task is daunting, the Catalans can draw on history, statistics, motivation and technical quality to dream of another remontada.

Spanish sports daily Mundo Deportivo has pinpointed the key factors underpinning Barça’s belief in another famous ‘remontada’.

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