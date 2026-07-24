Claudio Echeverri is one of Argentine football's brightest young talents. The 2006-born midfielder is training under Enzo Maresca at Manchester City: the Italian wants a close look at him before making a final decision on his future. After a season split between Bayer Leverkusen and Girona, the youngster is attracting interest from Serie A. Monza looked at him early in the transfer window and Fiorentina are now making their move after sounding things out in recent days.