Fiorentina have signed the defender Viery (from Gremio), the midfielder Arthur Atta (from Udinese) and the midfielder Christ Inao Oulai (from Trabzonspor), while also making the deals for Giovanni Fabbian and Marco Brescianini permanent. The Viola have also completed loan moves for Radu Drăgușin and Álex Jiménez. Fabio Paratici is not done yet, with the aim of giving Fabio Grosso a squad packed with quality.
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Fiorentina, Paratici on the move: enquiry for Manchester City's "Diablito" Echeverri
Poll on Echeverri
Claudio Echeverri is one of Argentine football's brightest young talents. The 2006-born midfielder is training under Enzo Maresca at Manchester City: the Italian wants a close look at him before making a final decision on his future. After a season split between Bayer Leverkusen and Girona, the youngster is attracting interest from Serie A. Monza looked at him early in the transfer window and Fiorentina are now making their move after sounding things out in recent days.
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