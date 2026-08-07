Fiorentina said in a club statement: "ACF Fiorentina announce that they have acquired, on a temporary basis, the rights to the sporting performances of the player Franco Mastantuono from Real Madrid C.F.".
Calciomercato
Translated by
Fiorentina, Mastantuono official: the statement
The career
The statement continues: "Mastantuono, born in Azul (Argentina) on 14 August 2007, came through the youth ranks at River Plate and made his first-team debut at the age of just 16. Since then, he has made 64 appearances and scored 10 goals in the "Millonarios" shirt.
Last season, the new Viola player, with Real Madrid, made 35 appearances across La Liga, the Champions League, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup, scoring 3 goals.
What's more, Mastantuono is the youngest player ever to make his debut for the Argentina senior national team and has worn the Albiceleste shirt on four occasions".
THE PHOTO
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