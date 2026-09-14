The situation involving Brazilian wide man Dodò at Fiorentina shows no sign of easing. He is still on zero minutes after a summer in which the club considered him 100% up for sale, and his situation had looked set to be resolved with Grosso's departure and Paolo Vanoli's return to the bench.

Yet against Venezia, the right-back again stayed on the bench for the full 90 minutes, fuelling talk that he is behind in his fitness and out of the project for physical and contractual reasons. Rumours that, today, Dodò wanted to deny.