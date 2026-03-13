A home game for Spain! Finalissima clash with Argentina could be played at Santiago Bernabeu after Qatar plan scrapped due to Middle East conflict

With the Bernabeu proposal proving divisive, three distinct paths have emerged to save the fixture. The first is a further postponement to later in the year, though the packed international calendar makes this difficult. The second option involves choosing a traditional European neutral site, with London, Lisbon and Rome currently under consideration as potential compromises. The third, more radical option involves Argentina’s counter-proposal to host the game at the Monumental in Buenos Aires - a move seen largely as a tactical play in negotiations. Spain faces significant stakes; manager Luis de la Fuente is eager for the fixture to proceed in order to test his side against the world champions, particularly given the uncertainty surrounding a secondary friendly against Egypt in Qatar.