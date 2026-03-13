Getty/GOAL
A home game for Spain! Finalissima clash with Argentina could be played at Santiago Bernabeu after Qatar plan scrapped due to Middle East conflict
A race against time in Madrid
The prestigious showdown between the kings of Europe and South America was initially scheduled to take place in Doha. However, the escalating conflict in the Middle East, including Iranian strikes on bases within the country and a general intensification of regional tensions, has rendered the original plan unfeasible. With just two weeks left until the scheduled kick-off, organisers are working tirelessly to find a suitable alternative. The RFEF has obtained approval from Real Madrid and local authorities to host the match at the Santiago Bernabeu. Nonetheless, the proposal faces a significant hurdle: the Argentine Football Association (AFA) is reportedly opposed to the notion of playing in what they view as a "home" environment for La Roja, expressing concerns over a potential loss of competitive neutrality.
Negotiating the 'visitor' narrative
Broadcasting on El Larguero, journalist Esteban Edul explained that the AFA feels playing in Madrid would unfairly disadvantage the Albiceleste. That sentiment has led to a stalemate between UEFA and CONMEBOL, with the RFEF insider adding that there is no agreement in place, putting the game in danger of being called off entirely.
Exploring neutral ground and delays
With the Bernabeu proposal proving divisive, three distinct paths have emerged to save the fixture. The first is a further postponement to later in the year, though the packed international calendar makes this difficult. The second option involves choosing a traditional European neutral site, with London, Lisbon and Rome currently under consideration as potential compromises. The third, more radical option involves Argentina’s counter-proposal to host the game at the Monumental in Buenos Aires - a move seen largely as a tactical play in negotiations. Spain faces significant stakes; manager Luis de la Fuente is eager for the fixture to proceed in order to test his side against the world champions, particularly given the uncertainty surrounding a secondary friendly against Egypt in Qatar.
A defining decision for De la Fuente
If the Finalissima is officially postponed or cancelled, Spain will face a logistical nightmare in securing top-tier opponents for the upcoming international break. De la Fuente has been promised two games, but the absence of a finalised agreement with Argentina or Egypt leaves the squad in limbo. Argentina's priority remains to protect the integrity of the match while ensuring that their veteran players are not subjected to unnecessary travel or hostile environments.
