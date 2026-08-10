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FIFA president Gianni Infantino accused of 'deception' as UEFA, CONCACAF, and AFC launch sensational joint attack
Infantino accused of abandoning duty
The civil war at the heart of world football has reached a boiling point as UEFA, CONCACAF, and the AFC issued a searing open letter directed at Infantino. The document, signed by the presidents and general secretaries of the three continental bodies, pulls no punches in its assessment of the current FIFA administration.
In a direct shot at Infantino’s personal conduct, the three confederations suggest that Infantino has prioritised personal power over the collective interests of the member associations, stating: "When trust is broken through deception, when an individual places himself above the collective that entrusted him with authority, that duty has been abandoned."
It continued: "Leadership in football is not a possession. It is not about holding - or demanding - power to be held. It is a duty of service to the football family that entrusts it."
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The FFE controversy
The root of the anger lies in what letter described as a "profound failure of judgement" regarding the FFE project. They specifically criticised Infantino's conduct during a meeting in Rabat, Morocco, where he allegedly shut out FIFA Council members and member associations, choosing instead to summon only senior staff employed directly by FIFA.
The letter also makes it clear that FIFA’s recent admissions of procedural mistakes regarding the FFE process do not go nearly far enough to repair the damage done. The letter added: "It did not acknowledge that the proposal itself was inherently wrong. There remains no recognition that attempting to sell an interest in the FIFA World Cup was a profound failure of judgement.
"Not just a procedural misstep, but a fundamental breach of trust with the very institutions FIFA exists to serve."
Despite FIFA committing to a report for the next Council meeting in October, the three confederations are demanding a much more rigorous and transparent investigation. They argue that the current internal review lacks the necessary independence to be credible. Their letter adds: "There is silence where there should be accountability, distance where there should be openness." The tension has reached a point where legal warnings have been issue, with UEFA explicitly warned FIFA that it must not delete or destroy any documents related to the abandoned plans for the private investment deal.
The threat of breakaway competitions
Perhaps the most significant development is the looming threat of a total fracture in the global football landscape. According to Telegraph, preliminary discussions have already taken place between UEFA, CONCACAF, and the AFC regarding the creation of breakaway competitions should Infantino remain in his post. While the parties have not yet provided specific details on what these tournaments would look like or when they might begin, the mere mention of such a move serves as a nuclear option in their standoff with FIFA.
UEFA has been the most vocal in its opposition, previously threatening a boycott of all FIFA competitions. Despite FIFA's attempts to defend Infantino's record, the European governing body insists that these defences "change nothing" regarding their potential refusal to participate in future World Cups or other FIFA-sanctioned events.
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A divided house and upcoming tests
However, despite the strength of the joint letter, the opposition to Infantino is not entirely unanimous within the confederations themselves. While the leadership of CONCACAF and the AFC have signed the letter, several of their member nations have already publicly declared their support for the current FIFA president. In North America, Mexico has come out in support of Infantino, while in Asia, eight countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Lebanon, Kuwait, Mongolia, the Philippines, and Bhutan, have officially backed him.
The first true test of this brewing rebellion is less than a month away. The FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup is scheduled to begin in Poland, featuring five European nations, including England. While UEFA has floated the idea of a boycott, the implementation remains a logistical and political minefield. France has already indicated that they still plan to compete in the tournament, as per BBC, highlighting the potential for cracks in the unified front.
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