Fenerbahce president involved in car crash

The accident took place on Tuesday morning as Sadettin Saran was being driven toward the stadium. According to Turkish media reports, the collision occurred in the Kadikoy district, leaving the president's vehicle with significant structural damage.

Saran was a passenger in the car at the time of the impact. While images from the scene showed the front of the BMW was heavily mangled and the bonnet severely impacted, those involved were fortunate to avoid life-threatening injuries. The other vehicle involved in the collision reportedly sustained damage to its bumper.



