Same old story, always the same story. Federico Chiesa missed Liverpool's first official game, their league opener away at Newcastle, and he will not be there tomorrow against Nottingham Forest in the first match of 2026-27 at Anfield either. Why? Injury, a word the former Fiorentina and Juventus man knows all too well. Reds boss Andoni Iraola confirmed it in his pre-match press conference: "He will not be available, in the friendly against Como he felt something in his back. It's a small muscle injury, he won't be there against Forest".
Translated by
Federico Chiesa still injured, Liverpool listen to offers
He is for sale, the problem is his wages
If there are no complications, Chiesa should return to training with the group next week, but until 1 September there is no certainty over his future. According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool are ready to listen to offers for the Italy forward, who has never truly convinced in England since arriving on a permanent deal from Juventus in August 2024 for €12 million plus €3 million in bonuses, with muscle problems slowing him down. Salah's departure has not changed the pecking order and, as things stand, Chiesa is even behind the young Rio Ngumoha, while the arrival of Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain, on top of that of Munoz from Osasuna, risks reducing his limited space to virtually nothing. For Liverpool, to whom he is tied by a contract running until 2028, he can leave on a permanent basis for a fee close to €15 million. The problem for any club wanting to sign him is his salary, around €8.5 million gross.
Chiesa has lost his way at Anfield. The player seen at Euro 2021 is now a distant memory. At 28, and with his 29th birthday coming on 25 October, the time has come for a change of scene and a fresh start, for his own good and for Italy's, having twice turned them down with Gattuso as head coach. After pre-season, which included a goal in the friendly against Sunderland, he had expected more consideration, but even with the Basque on the bench nothing has changed. If he stays with the Reds, he will spend another season watching from the sidelines. He cannot afford that. The rumours about Inter have not, for now, been confirmed, but a return to Italy should not be ruled out.
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