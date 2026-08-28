Federico Chiesa still injured, Liverpool listen to offers

If there are no complications, Chiesa should return to training with the group next week, but until 1 September there is no certainty over his future. According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool are ready to listen to offers for the Italy forward, who has never truly convinced in England since arriving on a permanent deal from Juventus in August 2024 for €12 million plus €3 million in bonuses, with muscle problems slowing him down. Salah's departure has not changed the pecking order and, as things stand, Chiesa is even behind the young Rio Ngumoha, while the arrival of Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain, on top of that of Munoz from Osasuna, risks reducing his limited space to virtually nothing. For Liverpool, to whom he is tied by a contract running until 2028, he can leave on a permanent basis for a fee close to €15 million. The problem for any club wanting to sign him is his salary, around €8.5 million gross.



