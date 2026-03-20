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Federico Chiesa accepts the call! Liverpool winger makes long-awaited Italy return for World Cup play-off
Chiesa saga finally ends
Chiesa's last appearance for Italy came at Euro 2024, where the Azzurri were eliminated by Switzerland in the last 16. It was a defeat that sparked significant criticism of the squad and coaching setup. Since then, his repeated withdrawals had become a recurring storyline, culminating in several public responses from Gattuso. The head coach had made no secret of his frustration with the situation. Speaking a few months ago, he said: "You know it well. You know Chiesa's problem. You always ask me the same thing. I call Chiesa in every call-up; I always talk to him. The problem is not Gattuso or his staff; he has a problem, not us. You know it well. You always ask the same thing, and I always answer the same."
Gattuso confirmed the decision to withdraw had come from the player on each occasion, adding: "Yes, it's already the fourth or fifth time that I'm explaining this." What changed this time remains unclear, but Chiesa's acceptance of the call-up will come as an enormous relief to a squad that has lacked his creativity and directness in wide areas. The 28-year-old has contributed two goals and three assists for Liverpool this season and won the club's Player of the Month award in September.
Italy's play-off path
The stakes could not be higher for Italy as they prepare for what has become a familiar and deeply uncomfortable situation. The Azzurri failed to qualify directly for the World Cup, finishing second behind Norway, and now face a brutal play-off route to reach this summer's tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Italy host Northern Ireland in Bergamo on March 27 in the semi-final, with Gattuso refusing to underestimate their opponents. "It's a physical team; they never give up. We have to play it. I've been saying this for three months. We knew we had to go through the playoffs; we knew our path had to improve. We look ahead with confidence," he said.
If Italy advance, they face the winner of the Wales versus Bosnia-Herzegovina semi-final away from home just five days later on March 31. Italy have failed to qualify for each of the last two World Cups after being eliminated at the play-off stage, making this campaign one of the most pressure-laden in the nation's history.
Faith in the youth
Alongside Chiesa's return, Gattuso also handed a first senior Italy call-up to 21-year-old Cagliari defender Marco Palestra, continuing his willingness to look at younger options as he shapes a squad for the future as well as the present. Whether he will call on the youngster across two potentially huge games in the next few weeks, remains to be seen. There is no place for Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, who is set to undergo a hernia surgery in the coming days.
- AFP
Italy squad in full
Goalkeepers: Elia Caprile (Cagliari), Marco Carnesecchi (Atalanta), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Manchester City), Alex Meret (Napoli)
Defenders: Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Alessandro Buongiorno (Napoli), Riccardo Calafiori (Arsenal), Andrea Cambiaso (Juventus), Diego Coppola (Paris FC), Federico Dimarco (Inter), Federico Gatti (Juventus), Gianluca Mancini (Roma), Marco Palestra (Cagliari), Giorgio Scalvini (Atalanta), Leonardo Spinazzola (Napoli)
Midfielders: Nicolo Barella (Inter), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Davide Frattesi (Inter), Manuel Locatelli (Juventus), Niccolo Pisilli (Roma), Sandro Tonali (Newcastle)
Forwards: Federico Chiesa (Liverpool), Francesco Pio Esposito (Inter), Moise Kean (Fiorentina), Matteo Politano (Napoli), Giacomo Raspadori (Atalanta), Mateo Retegui (Al-Qadsiah), Gianluca Scamacca (Atalanta)
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