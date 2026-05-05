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Porto trigger buy option for Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior in £19m permanent transfer
Permanent transfer officially confirmed
According to an official statement released by the club on Monday, Porto have triggered the purchase clause for Kiwior. The 26-year-old originally arrived on loan for a £1.7 million fee, but the Portuguese side have now secured him permanently. Porto confirmed: "FC Porto has triggered the purchase option included in the loan agreement signed with Arsenal FC and will now definitively hold the sporting registration rights and 100% of the economic rights of Jakub Kiwior for a fixed fee of €17 million (£14.5m), plus a variable component that may reach €5 million (£4.3m) subject to the achievement of certain objectives."
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Deal structure and Arsenal retention
The total package could reach £19m if all performance-related add-ons are met. Arsenal have ensured they retain a financial interest in Kiwior, who made 68 appearances for the London club after joining from Spezia Calcio for £16.7m in January 2023. The official announcement noted: "Arsenal FC has retained a fixed amount of €2 million from any future transfer of the player."
Kiwior signs four-year deal
Kiwior has established himself as a vital component of the defence this season, racking up 38 appearances and playing 3,022 minutes across all competitions. He contributed two assists and played a pivotal role in helping the side secure the Liga Portugal title. To protect their investment, Porto have locked him down on a massive contract. The club announced that they signed the Poland international defender to a "contract valid until June 2030, with a release clause set at €70 million (£60m)."
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Porto look to build on title win
With his future and the Portuguese league title firmly secured, Kiwior will now focus on anchoring the backline as Porto prepare for next season's Champions League campaign. His long-term commitment provides stability, ensuring the club possess a reliable defensive cornerstone to mount sustained challenges for both domestic honours and continental glory over the coming years.