Farewell to Franco Baresi, the number 6 who did not need a name

When I first got into football, back in the early 1990s, the first thing I learned was: "You'll often hear people talk about strikers, but if you really want to understand matches, don't forget to watch the defenders' performances."





I started with Franco Baresi, because in that period, if people spoke about "a defender", it was impossible not to think of him. People often said and wrote that a striker marked by Baresi had not played a great game. And, remembering that lesson, I always thought maybe it was not the striker who had played badly, but simply Baresi who had played well.