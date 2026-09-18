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Fantasy La Liga tips for the Madrid derby: Real superior in attack, Atletico's defence dominates, and five names most ready

Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
LaLiga
Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid
K. Mbappe
J. Bellingham
Vinicius Junior
D. Hancko
J. Oblak
D. Huijsen
K. Lee
F. Valverde
A. Grimaldo
G. Simeone
A. Baena

Top suggested selections ahead of Sunday's derby

Real Madrid host Atletico in the Madrid derby this weekend, so here are the key tips for your "La Liga Fantasy" side ahead of the clash.

The Riyadh Air Metropolitano takes centre stage on Sunday for the seventh round of La Liga. Two Madrid giants go head to head, and fantasy managers will be watching every touch with plenty at stake.


  • Elche CF v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    This is the best group

    Rank the players from both sides worth relying on in this match, judged on their performances across every previous round of La Liga and their points tally, and the order comes out as follows:

    1 - Kylian Mbappé 79 points

    2 - Jude Bellingham 66 points

    3 - Arda Güler 61 points

    4 - Álex Baena 49 points

    5 - Vinícius Júnior 48 points

    6 - Lee Kang-in 47 points

    7 - Jan Oblak 42 points

    8 - David Hancko 39 points

    9 - Álex Grimaldo 39 points

    10 - Marcos Llorente 38 points

    Take both teams as a whole and Atlético Madrid stand out at the back. Diego Simeone's side boast four of the five best defenders in the derby: Hancko, Grimaldo, Marcos Llorente and Le Normand, all ranking above Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen on 30 points.

    In goal, Thibaut Courtois trails Jan Oblak. He has racked up 37 points so far, against 42 for the Slovenian who will guard Atlético's net in the derby.

    Up front, Real Madrid naturally take charge under coach José Mourinho, with three of the five best attackers in the derby: Mbappé, Vinícius and Yan Diomande, alongside Giuliano Simeone and Ademola Lookman.

    Midfield tells the same story. Three Los Blancos players feature: Bellingham on 66 points, Arda Güler on 61 and Federico Valverde on 30, against just two from Atlético in Álex Baena on 49 points and Lee Kang-in on 47.

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  • Liverpool FC v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport

    The ideal line-up for the derby

    Goalkeeper: Jan Oblak "42 points"

    Defence: Hancko "39 points", Grimaldo "39 points", Marcos Llorente "38 points", Dean Huijsen "30 points"

    Midfield: Jude Bellingham "66 points", Arda Güler "61 points", Álex Baena "49 points"

    Attack: Kylian Mbappé "79 points", Vinícius Júnior "48 points" and Giuliano Simeone "32 points".



  • MbappeGetty Images

    the most prepared

    Look at the derby's standout performers over the last three rounds of La Liga and five names dominate the picture, ranked by the points they have collected:

    1 - Mbappé "collected 38 points in the last three rounds"

    2 - Arda Güler "34 points"

    3 - Grimaldo "33 points"

    4 - Jude Bellingham "22 points"

    5 - Lee Kang-in "21 points"

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Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
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