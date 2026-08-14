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Ezri Konsa reveals transfer stance on Arsenal move as Aston Villa stun Gunners by demanding DOUBLE their opening bid
Gunners face massive valuation gap
Arsenal are currently locked in a standoff with Aston Villa over the potential transfer of Konsa. The north London club are desperate to add defensive reinforcements to their squad, but they have encountered a significant stumbling block in the form of a massive valuation gap.
The Gunners have already tested the waters with a formal approach, but their opening gambit fell well short of Villa's expectations. Reports indicate that Arsenal’s initial bid of £30 million was immediately dismissed by the Midlands outfit. Unai Emery’s side are holding out for a fee in the region of £60m, effectively demanding double what the champions first offered.
- AFP
Konsa open to Emirates switch
Despite the stalemate between the two clubs, the player himself appears receptive to the idea of a move to the capital. According to The Telegraph, Konsa is 'open' to a move to Arteta’s side, viewing the opportunity to play for the reigning Premier League champions as a significant step in his career. However, the defender has no intention of souring his relationship with his current employers.
Konsa is currently on an extended break following his exploits with the Three Lions at the World Cup and was notably absent from the squad that travelled to Salzburg for the UEFA Super Cup. While he remains professional, the lure a title charge at the Emirates is a compelling factor.
Arteta demands squad improvements
Arteta has been vocal about his desire to continue spending, insisting that the club's ambition to stay at the top remains as strong as ever. Speaking after a recent pre-season draw with Como, the Spaniard was candid about the challenges of the summer market.
"There is more that we want to do because every time we have an opportunity to improve the squad and bring more quality and depth to the squad, we need to do that," Arteta said. "We are actively trying to do so. The thing in the market, it doesn’t just depend on you, and we are very clear on that. But the approach, the will and the desire of the club, that’s unquestionable, and we want to try to do that."
- AFP
Defensive crisis necessitates action
The pursuit of Konsa has been accelerated by the unfortunate injury to William Saliba, whose back problem has left a significant void in the Gunners' starting XI. Arteta is aware that the margins for error in the title race are slim, and relying on limited options could prove fatal to their chances of retaining the crown.
While Arsenal have considered other targets such as Konstantinos Mavropanos, Konsa’s proven Premier League pedigree makes him the ideal candidate to slot into the system. Villa have shown a willingness to sell stars if the price is right, as seen with the recent exits of Morgan Rogers and Youri Tielemans.
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