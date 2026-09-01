'An extremely special chapter' - Real Madrid defender Antonio Rüdiger officially retires from international football with Germany

In his official statement, Rüdiger spoke of his pride in representing Germany. "After some reflection, the time has come for me to end my career with the national team and make way for the younger generation.

When I first wore the DFB jersey in 2014, I couldn't have imagined in my wildest dreams that it would ultimately lead to 86 international appearances," Rüdiger stated.

"Even though the big title eluded us at the last tournaments and we suffered some painful defeats, this time has been an extremely special chapter for me, one that will shape me forever."