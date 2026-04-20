The 30-year-old striker took centre stage after San Jose’s seventh win in eight matches, scoring the second goal (56’) and setting up the opener for Ousseni Bouda (53’). “You can see that Timo is going to be a special player for us,” manager Bruce Arena said. “It will take a little while for him to find his fitness and rhythm, but he is an exceptional player. He will be a great addition to our team.”

Werner, who joined the MLS from RB Leipzig in January, had been sidelined with injury for a spell but has now contributed one goal and three assists in five outings. “It’s twice as much fun when you score a nice goal,” he said. “Overall, it was important for me to get my name on the scoreboard again. I’m glad I could contribute and that we won,” Werner added.

San Jose now has 21 points, matching Thomas Müller’s Vancouver Whitecaps at the top of the Western Conference, while LAFC sit third on 16.