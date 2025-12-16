Explained! How Kaizer Chiefs can beat Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and overseas clubs to the signing of two-time PSL Player of the Month Puso Dithejane
- Backpage
How Dithejane has made a name at Galaxy
When he left Kaizer Chiefs, albeit controversially, TS Galaxy owner opted to give the then teenager Puso Dithejane a chance with the senior team.
In the 2023/24 season, the South Africa international played 16 games for the Rockets across all competitions and managed a goal and an assist in the process.
Dithejane had an even better outing in the following edition, where he featured 32 times for his team in all tournaments as he found the back of the net two times and delivered six assists.
Before the ongoing campaign was halted, to give Bafana Bafana enough time to prepare for the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be staged in Morocco from December 21 to January 18, Dithejane had played 15 games.
He managed to score four goals and provide six assists as Galaxy continues to dazzle despite their tendency to sell top players once they get a good offer.
- Backpage
Teams linked to Dithejane
Dithejane has been tipped to play for top teams abroad owing to the talent and potential he has shown in the Premier Soccer League in just two seasons.
He was also part of Hugo Broos' preliminary squad for AFCON, but was unfortunate to miss out on the final squad.
Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates are reportedly monitoring the progress of the creative midfielder with intentions of signing him.
In his initial interview, Dithejane had indicated he doesn't regret leaving Chiefs, but was open to returning in the future.
“Ja, it’s all the truth; I left because I refused to be a ball boy. We had a meeting before leaving," he said.
"We didn’t have a disciplinary hearing. We just had a meeting. Then they told us we must leave. Then we left.
“I’m for me now. I can’t say that [I regret leaving], because I’m improved now and I’ve added something to my career. So I won’t say that," Dithejane continued.
"Um, I felt sad, obviously, and I was hoping I could play for Kaizer Chiefs.
“Maybe, maybe not, maybe I’m going to play there [in the future], but then I’m here at TS Galaxy now, focusing here.
"But I was hoping to play there and I was working hard for that spot in the first team," he concluded.
- Backpage
Chiefs told how to get Dithejane
Amakhosi legend Tsepo Masilela believes the Glamour Boys can get back the player if they wish. He challenged to make an enticing bid that will make Galaxy sell him.
“I like the player, the numbers are good for a winger; sometimes you get talented players who are stubborn in a good way; they believe in their ability," he told Soccer Beat.
“I don’t want to say it was a blessing that he wasn’t promoted at Chiefs. That incident came and went. Today, he is shining.
"If Chiefs really want him and put the right offer on the table, TS Galaxy are a selling team," he continued.
"The chairman [Tim Sukazi] doesn’t block players; if the offer is right, he will sell. If there is an opportunity abroad, I would take that first. His age allows him to try overseas.
"And if it doesn’t work out, he can always come back. I always encourage players to move abroad."
- Backpage
Why Dithejane's move is critical
At 21, the young attacker has faced experienced defenders in the Premier Soccer League and still excelled despite playing with arguably average players.
He has to make a wise decision if he opts to leave Galaxy in the January transfer window, since that might determine whether he forces his way into the Bafana Bafana squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
South Africa have been put in Group A alongside Mexico, the Republic of Korea, and a yet-to-be-identified team pending play-offs scheduled for March.