Explained! How Kaizer Chiefs can beat Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and overseas clubs to the signing of two-time PSL Player of the Month Puso Dithejane

When he left Kaizer Chiefs, albeit controversially, TS Galaxy owner opted to give the then teenager Puso Dithejane a chance with the senior team.

In the 2023/24 season, the South Africa international played 16 games for the Rockets across all competitions and managed a goal and an assist in the process.

Dithejane had an even better outing in the following edition, where he featured 32 times for his team in all tournaments as he found the back of the net two times and delivered six assists.

Before the ongoing campaign was halted, to give Bafana Bafana enough time to prepare for the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be staged in Morocco from December 21 to January 18, Dithejane had played 15 games.

He managed to score four goals and provide six assists as Galaxy continues to dazzle despite their tendency to sell top players once they get a good offer.