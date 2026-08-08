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FBL-FRIENDLY-FERENCVAROS-REAL MADRIDAFP
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

Excitement until the end: Real Madrid come through friendly against Ferencváros unscathed

Ferencvaros vs Real Madrid
Ferencvaros
Real Madrid
Club Friendlies
Espanyol vs Real Madrid
Espanyol
LaLiga
Hungary
Spain

A brace and a decline, then Hungarian pressure

Real Madrid edged their friendly against Hungary's Ferencvaros 2-1 on Saturday. The Spanish side dominated for long spells, but a second-half goal from the hosts kept things alive right up to the final whistle.

Madrid came out on the front foot and nearly struck early. Arda Guler curled a shot from outside the box just wide of the post in the 7th minute, then Endrick blazed over the bar from close range four minutes later.

Daniel Arzani offered Ferencvaros' reply with efforts in the 4th and 10th minutes, though neither troubled the Madrid goal.

The visitors kept the pressure on. Brahim Diaz dragged a shot well wide in the 14th minute, Alexis Ceria fired over the bar a minute later, and the Ferencvaros goalkeeper kept out Endrick in the 37th.

  • Translating chances: Real Madrid take the lead

    Real Madrid struck first in the 41st minute. A corner found Alexis Ceria, whose cross was met by Mario Rivas, heading home from close range.

    Ferencvaros went hunting for an equaliser before the break. Zente Varga fired over the bar in the 42nd minute.

    Both sides rang the changes at the start of the second half. Real Madrid introduced Vinicius Junior, Bernardo Silva, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rudiger, Dean Huijsen and Carlos Espi, while Ferencvaros reshuffled heavily too.

    The second goal arrived in the 49th minute. Carlos Espi latched onto a Federico Valverde pass inside the box and drilled a low right-footed shot into the right corner of the Hungarian side's net.

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  • Hosts respond: excitement until the end

    Ferencvaros went hunting for a quick response, and Bamidele Yusuf spurned a golden chance in the 51st minute, blazing over the crossbar from inside the box.

    The Hungarians pulled one back in the 57th minute through Kenan Kodro. He collected a Kristoffer Zachariassen pass inside the area and drilled a right-footed finish into the right corner to make it 2-1.

    Real Madrid almost restored their two-goal cushion in the 61st minute. The ball dropped to Bernardo Silva in the box, but his effort struck the defence, and Arda Guler cleared the bar from range.

    Back came Ferencvaros with a threat of their own in the 63rd minute. Zachariassen climbed highest to meet a Marius Corbu cross, only for Andriy Lunin to block the header and rescue Real Madrid.

    The visitors kept pressing in the closing stages. Corbu fired over from outside the area in the 68th minute, and Arda Guler curled a free kick just wide of the top-left corner in the 79th.

    Callum O'Dowda passed up another opening in the 82nd minute, lashing a shot from outside the box past the right post.

    Szilard Szabo picked up a yellow card in the 90th minute for a heavy challenge, and Real Madrid saw out a 2-1 win.

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LaLiga
Espanyol crest
Espanyol
ESP
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA