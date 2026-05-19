Ex-Real Madrid boss praises Kylian Mbappe for 'standing his ground' amid intense criticism

At a club of Madrid's stature, ordinary situations are rapidly magnified under an unforgiving spotlight, particularly when historic expectations are unmet. Defending the forward's controversial travel choices during his recent injury rehabilitation period, Camacho suggested that external critics have allowed the narrative to spiral completely out of hand.

Camacho added: “When you’re talking about players of such elite calibre, things get out of hand. If he went out there, it’s because he was given permission to do so. In these cases of injury, players have strict schedules to stick to, and I’m sure Mbappe did his bit to look after himself.”