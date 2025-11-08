Backpagepix
Ex-Orlando Pirates star makes shocking claim about Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, insists the Bafana Bafana captain 'is too overconfident, that might be our downfall at the World Cup'
The level of Sundowns
Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Steve Lekoelea has hailed Mamelodi Sundowns for playing the brand of football he believes is at a world-class level that can match the best on the globe.
The type of football, Lekoelea believes, has seen the Brazilians dominating domestic football with record-extending eight consecutive Premier Soccer League titles.
They are also on course for a ninth straight PSL crown, although they are facing some stern challenge from Orlando Pirates.
Masandawana's competitiveness has also turned them into a continental powerhouse and they reached the CAF Champions League final last season.
Their coach Miguel Cardoso has been nominated for a global football award, while goalkeeper Ronwen Williams is also a FIFA Best XI nominee.
However, Lekoelea has expressed some concern about Sundowns' vice-captain Williams.
Why Williams is a concern for Lekoelea
"Sundowns, they are playing overseas style, the way they start playing from the back, the way they are so comfortable at the back, makes me wish most PSL clubs could play like them," Lekoelea told KickOff.
"That might help us to compete with the overseas teams. I saw the way Sundowns played at the FIFA Club World Cup, they proved what level they are in.
"They are never in a hurry, Sundowns, they don't just rush forward, their players will never cross a ball unless a striker is waiting for that ball in the box.
"My only concern is their goalkeeper Ronwen Williams. He is too overconfident. That might be our downfall in the World Cup," added the ex-Bafana Bafana midfielder.
"Overseas players are very good with anticipation. They punish you quickly for costing unnecessary free kicks at the back.
"They are very good at set pieces. He must just stop this thing of being overconfident with the ball because we are going to the World Cup and the World Cup is not an MTN8 or Carling Knockout, it's serious business."
The debate over Williams
Lekoelea's remark about Williams might be dismissed by those who would argue that the Sundowns custodian has just been nominated for the prestigious FIFA Best Men's Goalkeeper of the Year award for the second successive year.
He was also on the Ballon d'Or Goalkeeper of the Year shortlist and was voted the best shot-stopper in Africa.
The former SuperSport United goalkeeper has also firmly established himself as Bafana Bafana’s undisputed number one,
To cement his status between the sticks, he is the national side's captain, a huge leadership responsibility.
However, those who agree with Lekoelea's assertion might refer to the costly error Williams made at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup for Sundowns against Borussia Dortmund.
This was a mistake on a global stage when the world was watching, a blunder he might not want to commit again at the World Cup.
What comes next?
December's Africa Cup of Nations finals would be another opportunity for Williams to prove his critics wrong.
He will, however, be under pressure to replicate his performances from the 2023 AFCON where he was named the Goalkeeper of the Tournament, helping Bafana return home with a bronze medal.
There is also the World Cup in June and top performances for Masandawana will help him cling on as Hugo Broos' first-choice custodian.
At 33, Williams is showing no signs of slowing down on his performances for both club and country.
However, Broos and the coach who will succeed him would still want to be in the hunt for a long-term replacement for the Sundowns goalkeeper.
Masandawana would also want to do the same, finding someone reliable just like their vice-captain who will guard goal in the long run.
