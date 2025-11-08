Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Steve Lekoelea has hailed Mamelodi Sundowns for playing the brand of football he believes is at a world-class level that can match the best on the globe.

The type of football, Lekoelea believes, has seen the Brazilians dominating domestic football with record-extending eight consecutive Premier Soccer League titles.

They are also on course for a ninth straight PSL crown, although they are facing some stern challenge from Orlando Pirates.

Masandawana's competitiveness has also turned them into a continental powerhouse and they reached the CAF Champions League final last season.

Their coach Miguel Cardoso has been nominated for a global football award, while goalkeeper Ronwen Williams is also a FIFA Best XI nominee.

However, Lekoelea has expressed some concern about Sundowns' vice-captain Williams.