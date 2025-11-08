Mamelodi Sundowns' Miguel Cardoso reacts to being nominated against UEFA Champions League holder Luis Enrique, Arsenal's Mikel Arteta & other top trainers for 2025 Club Coach of the Year award
- Backpage
Cardoso earns global award nomination
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has been nominated for the prestigious 2025 IFFHS Club Coach of the Year award.
The Zurich-based International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) is a global organisation that documents world football results, data and football-related information.
They recognise players, coaches, referees, and clubs whose performances stand out in the global game.
Cardoso’s nomination highlights the respect South African football has earned itself on the international stage.
The Mamelodi Sundowns coach is vying for this top award against some world-renowned coaches.
- AFP
Who are the top coaches Cardoso is up against?
The nominees list for the IFFHS Coach of the Year features elite names like the current UEFA Champions League holder Luis Enrique of Paris Saint-Germain.
Arsenal's Mikel Arteta has also made the list, together with Barcelona trainer Hansi Flick, Real Madrid's Xabi Alonso and Diego Simeone of Atletico Madrid.
Antonio Conte, Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca, Vincent Kompany and Unai Emery also feature.
No African coach has made it to the nominees list.
However, Cardoso and Pyramids coach Krunoslav Jurcic are the only trainers in charge of African teams to be nominated.
Cardoso wants more award nominations
"I am delighted to have been nominated for the 2025 Club Coach of the Year award by the IFFHS," said Cardoso.
"Recognition for a fantastic year at FC Mamelodi Sundowns, where we accumulated victories, excellent performances, trophies, records, and prestige.
"It will always be a testament of the work of my players, coaches, and the structure I belong to! A special kiss to my family! Thank you all! Let’s go for more!"
- Backpage
The Portuguese coach's time at Sundowns
Sundowns reaching the 2024/25 CAF Champions League final might have worked in favour of Cardoso to earn a nomination.
However, the Brazilians agonisingly lost the final to Egyptian side Pyramids FC in a match their fans felt Masandawana should have won had some players been selected to play.
It was the second straight season for Cardoso to lose the Champions League final, having been defeated by Al Ahly while in charge of Esperance the previous term.
He then arrived at Chloorkop to find Sundowns already leading the Premier Soccer League race almost at the halfway stage of the season and helped to maintain their lead for his only major trophy in South African football.
During his time in the PSL, he has missed out on the Nedbank Cup, MTN8 and of late, the Carling Knockout where they were eliminated by Marumo Gallants.
At the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, Sundowns did not go beyond the group stage and Cardoso was appointed after Masandawana had already qualified for the global football competition.
However, Sundowns are on course for a ninth-straight PSL title, although they have a slim lead over their closest rivals Orlando Pirates.