Mamelodi Sundowns' Miguel Cardoso reacts to being nominated against UEFA Champions League holder Luis Enrique, Arsenal's Mikel Arteta & other top trainers for 2025 Club Coach of the Year award

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has been nominated for the prestigious 2025 IFFHS Club Coach of the Year award.

The Zurich-based International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) is a global organisation that documents world football results, data and football-related information.

They recognise players, coaches, referees, and clubs whose performances stand out in the global game.

Cardoso’s nomination highlights the respect South African football has earned itself on the international stage.

The Mamelodi Sundowns coach is vying for this top award against some world-renowned coaches.