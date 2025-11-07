Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper and Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams nominated for prestigious FIFA award again
- Backpagepix
Williams up against the world's best goalkeepers
Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams has been shortlisted among 22 goalkeepers worldwide for the prestigious FIFA Best Men’s Goalkeeper award.
The Mamelodi Sundowns custodian will be up against global icons who include Alisson Becker, Manuel Neuer, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Thibaut Courtois, Michele Di Gregorio and Emiliano Martinez.
Senegal shot-stopper Edouard Mendy and Morocco's Yassine Bounou are the only other African goalkeepers nominated in this category, which has Andre Onana missing out.
His nomination comes after a stellar year in which he inspired Masandawana to reach the CAF Champions League as well as participation at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.
Williams’ inclusion makes him retain his place among football’s elite on the global stage while also cementing his reputation as one of the most consistent and reliable goalkeepers in Africa.
- Backpage
FIFA explains voting for the Men's Best XI
FIFA has described the period during which the nominees in various categories were selected and how they can be voted for.
"The Best FIFA Men’s 11 will recognise the finest players in the world in their positions – and fans can now choose their all-star team from a stellar pool of nominees," explained FIFA.
"They will be able to choose from a list of 88 nominated players – 22 goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and forwards apiece – slotting them into one of several preset tactical formations to build their team.
"Players have been nominated due to their performances from 11 August 2024 to 2 August 2025, with voters also asked to make selections based on this qualifying period."
- Backpagepix
Williams back for global recognition
This is not the first time for Williams to be recognised among the world’s elite goalkeepers.
The Bafana skipper was previously nominated for this FIFA award in 2024, highlighting his growing global stature.
He was also among the nominees for the Yashin Trophy at the Ballon d’Or, a rare feat as he became the first African-based goalkeeper to be listed for that gong.
Williams’ back-to-back recognitions highlight his profile as one of the most influential goalkeepers in modern African football.
- Backpage
What comes next?
Williams’ nomination for the FIFA Best award is a huge vote of confidence in him, despite a costly mistake he made for Sundowns at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup against Borussia Dortmund before a watching global audience.
Despite the high-profile error, the recognition highlights his overall excellence throughout the year.
The upcoming 2025 AFCON finals will present another grand stage for Williams to reaffirm his class as arguably the best on the continent.
Beyond that, the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be yet another opportunity for him to continue proving himself among the world’s top goalkeepers.