Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper and Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams nominated for prestigious FIFA award again

Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams has been shortlisted among 22 goalkeepers worldwide for the prestigious FIFA Best Men’s Goalkeeper award.

The Mamelodi Sundowns custodian will be up against global icons who include Alisson Becker, Manuel Neuer, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Thibaut Courtois, Michele Di Gregorio and Emiliano Martinez.

Senegal shot-stopper Edouard Mendy and Morocco's Yassine Bounou are the only other African goalkeepers nominated in this category, which has Andre Onana missing out.

His nomination comes after a stellar year in which he inspired Masandawana to reach the CAF Champions League as well as participation at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Williams’ inclusion makes him retain his place among football’s elite on the global stage while also cementing his reputation as one of the most consistent and reliable goalkeepers in Africa.