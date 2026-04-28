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Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana, Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana, Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026
Kiplagat Sang

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star answers fans after his controversial exit 'I believe everything happens for a reason'

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
Siwelele vs Kaizer Chiefs
Siwelele
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Kaizer Chiefs
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Sekhukhune United vs Kaizer Chiefs
Sekhukhune United
K. Ben Youssef
B. Bimenyimana

When a player leaves a club, it is mostly news that is not well-received by the fans, especially if he was a dependable figure. In most cases, such moves put the players at the receiving end of intense criticism from the club's faithful. This is exactly a situation a former Amakhosi forward found himself in when he decided to pursue greener pastures elsewhere.

  • Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana, Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Backpage

    Chiefs exit

    Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana left the Premier Soccer League side at the end of the 2022/23 season.

    His departure generated a kind of mixed reaction from the fans, but the Burundian has said he did not take the supporters' reactions personally.

    The 28-year-old is currently contracted with Saudi Arabian side Jeddah SC and has scored five goals in eight starts.

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  • Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana, Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Backpage

    Leaving everything to God

    “I am aware that when I left Chiefs, some fans were against me, but I didn’t take it to heart. I leave everything in God’s hands. As a Christian, I believe everything happens for a reason,” Bimenyimana told FARPost.

  • Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana, Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Backpage

    Close ties

    Since he left the Naturena heavyweights, the forward has revealed he keeps tabs on the team's performance on a regular basis.

    “I’ve kept in touch with my former teammates… they were very warm toward me during my time there, and we remain friends,” he added.

    “Whenever I don’t have training or a match, I watch Kaizer Chiefs. I love the team. I’ve been really impressed by their progress. They are doing amazing things, but I still think there is more to come from them."

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  • Cedric Kaze, Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer Chiefs, February 2026Backpage

    Kaze and Ben Youssef supported

    Although co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef have been under pressure since they took over from Nasreddine Nabi, Bimenyimana believes the duo can deliver.

    “I know Coach Cedric Kaze well, and I know what he is capable of; I believe both the coaches and the players can push even further," he stated.

    “After finishing outside the top eight last season, I’m confident they will maintain the gap, secure a top eight finish, and compete for a CAF Confederation Cup spot."

    Chiefs' realistic ambition this season is a top-three finish, but they face a challenge from AmaZulu.