Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star answers fans after his controversial exit 'I believe everything happens for a reason'
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Chiefs exit
Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana left the Premier Soccer League side at the end of the 2022/23 season.
His departure generated a kind of mixed reaction from the fans, but the Burundian has said he did not take the supporters' reactions personally.
The 28-year-old is currently contracted with Saudi Arabian side Jeddah SC and has scored five goals in eight starts.
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Leaving everything to God
“I am aware that when I left Chiefs, some fans were against me, but I didn’t take it to heart. I leave everything in God’s hands. As a Christian, I believe everything happens for a reason,” Bimenyimana told FARPost.
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Close ties
Since he left the Naturena heavyweights, the forward has revealed he keeps tabs on the team's performance on a regular basis.
“I’ve kept in touch with my former teammates… they were very warm toward me during my time there, and we remain friends,” he added.
“Whenever I don’t have training or a match, I watch Kaizer Chiefs. I love the team. I’ve been really impressed by their progress. They are doing amazing things, but I still think there is more to come from them."
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Kaze and Ben Youssef supported
Although co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef have been under pressure since they took over from Nasreddine Nabi, Bimenyimana believes the duo can deliver.
“I know Coach Cedric Kaze well, and I know what he is capable of; I believe both the coaches and the players can push even further," he stated.
“After finishing outside the top eight last season, I’m confident they will maintain the gap, secure a top eight finish, and compete for a CAF Confederation Cup spot."
Chiefs' realistic ambition this season is a top-three finish, but they face a challenge from AmaZulu.