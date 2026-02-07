Ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach slams selfish Amakhosi players, 'they don't want to be the person who made an assist to someone else'

Kaizer Chiefs have scored five goals in as many matches since they resumed competitive football in January after the 2025 AFCON break.

Their bluntness in front of goal came to a head last Wednesday when they were eliminated from the Nedbank Cup by Stellenbosch following a 2-1 defeat.

Before that game, they had won four straight matches, posting 1-0 wins, and to some, it was only a matter of time before their attacking frailties showed.