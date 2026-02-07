Ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach slams selfish Amakhosi players, 'they don't want to be the person who made an assist to someone else'
Chiefs' attacking problems
Kaizer Chiefs have scored five goals in as many matches since they resumed competitive football in January after the 2025 AFCON break.
Their bluntness in front of goal came to a head last Wednesday when they were eliminated from the Nedbank Cup by Stellenbosch following a 2-1 defeat.
Before that game, they had won four straight matches, posting 1-0 wins, and to some, it was only a matter of time before their attacking frailties showed.
Chiefs players blasted for trying to score from impossible angles
Former Amakhosi coach Sergio dos Santos has explained why he thinks Amakhosi are struggling for more goals and sees some selfishness in their players.
"The problem with Chiefs is they miss chances, and you can't miss chances like that, you can't," said Dos Santos KickOff.
"It's been the story of Kaizer Chiefs this season where one player breaks through, and gets an opportunity to square the ball to his free-running teammate to score, and what does he do, he tries to score from an impossible angle.
"There’s few players in this Kaizer Chiefs team who wants to be heroes, they don't want to be the person who made an assist to somebody else."
Are Chiefs justified not to sign a striker in January?
Despite Chiefs going for the AFCON break with their problems upfront already apparent, the club did not go into the transfer market to try and fix their issues.
For a team currently having eight forwards in the first team, the Soweto giants might have felt they just needed to improve the men they already have to get it right upfront.
But that might have come to bite them as they risk finishing the season empty-handed after nowing out of the Nedbank Cup.
They are only left with the CAF Confederation Cup and Premier Soccer League title to play for this season.
What comes next?
This week alone, the likes of midfielders Mduduzi Shabalala and forward Flavio da Silva have come under fire, being blamed for Chiefs' blunt attack.
That might leave the coaches with a lot to work on to try and get the best out of all their attackers.