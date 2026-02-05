Flavio Da Silva's biggest problem identified, Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star mocks Guinea-Bissau forward for adding numbers to opposition defence
- Backpage
Da Silva on target for Chiefs, but still fails to impress
Kaizer Chiefs forward Flavio da Silva's cross forced Stellenbosch defender Mosa Lebusa to handle the ball inside the box during Wednesday's Nedbank Cup Round of 32 clash at Cape Town Stadium.
The Guinea-Bissau international converted from the penalty spot to give Amakhosi hopes of launching a comeback after their hosts had scored twice in the first half.
In a match Chiefs midfielder Mduduzi Shabalala was guilty of missing good chances, former Amakhosi winger Junior Khanye turns to Da Silva and sees no value in the former Portugal youth international.
- YouTube
Khanye names Da Silva's biggest weakness
“For me, I don’t think Silva had a good game,” said Khanye as per iDiski Times.
“He is an international player, we want more. We want to see him creating space, taking somebody on as a striker. I see him receiving the ball facing his own goals but I want to see more from him.
“I’ve seen him heading the ball once or twice but if they don’t cross to you what are you going to do because it’s like these guys were playing with three at the back, four when you add him.
“And Gavin said ‘thank you, this guy cannot turn, even if I send one player to him he is not going to turn’.”
- Backpagepix
Da Silva's season so far in Chiefs colours
A nomadic player, Da Silva arrived at Chiefs from Indonesian side Persebaya Surabaya in a move that invited stern scrutiny on his credentials.
He has so far managed five goals in 16 games across all competitions, without making a single assist.
However, that makes him Chiefs' highest scorer so far this season, something that justifies why he has been starting matches of late.
- Backpage
Promising combination between Da Silva and Lilepo
Da Silva's attacking partner Glody Lilepo scored two goals in as many games just before the Stellenbosch clash and gave hope of having picked up some form.
But he was surprisingly benched against Stellenbosch and only came on in the second half.
His striking partnership with Da Silva remains promising, a combination Chiefs coaches might want to solidify.