Ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt explains how he plans to make Orlando Pirates striker lethal for Stellenbosch

“I said to my guys on Thursday, ‘You can’t play Mabasa if you’re not going to service him; you have to service a striker’,” Hunt said in a presser.

“He doesn’t do the things that Pirates want him to do [press defences], which I understand; he doesn’t do that for us either. But if you service him, he will score because this guy can score. On Wednesday, he had one chance he should have scored, maybe two.

“But if you play wide, you’ve got to service him. So, if you service him and put balls across, he’ll come across into your post and score," he added.