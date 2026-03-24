Ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt explains how he plans to make Orlando Pirates striker lethal for Stellenbosch
Mabasa's stats at Stellenbosch
Since his move to Stellenbosch, coached by former Kaizer Chiefs tactician Gavin Hunt, in the January short transfer window, Tshegofatso Mabasa has played in seven games, where he has scored seven goals.
The latest was a brace against Chippa United that gave his team a 2-1 victory and a place in the top eight.
- Stellenbosch FC
Mabasa not good at pressing
“I said to my guys on Thursday, ‘You can’t play Mabasa if you’re not going to service him; you have to service a striker’,” Hunt said in a presser.
“He doesn’t do the things that Pirates want him to do [press defences], which I understand; he doesn’t do that for us either. But if you service him, he will score because this guy can score. On Wednesday, he had one chance he should have scored, maybe two.
“But if you play wide, you’ve got to service him. So, if you service him and put balls across, he’ll come across into your post and score," he added.
- Backpagepix
Service him from wide areas
The tactician has now explained how he wants to ensure that Mabasa delivers for his team.
“He’s got that five-metre strike to go into the net; you can’t buy that. He can score goals, but it’s no good having a striker if you don’t give him the ball.
“We’re trying to score from the wide areas, trying to score from the width; the goals always say so, so we need to service him," Hunt concluded.
- Backpagepix
Mabasa's decent numbers
This season, Mabasa has played 16 matches for both Pirates and Stellenbosch and managed to get seven goals while providing an assist in the process.
It underlines his ruthlessness in front of the goal, but with enough service.