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Tshegofatso Mabasa, Stellenbosch vs Golden ArrowsBackpage
Seth Willis

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt explains how he plans to make Orlando Pirates striker lethal for Stellenbosch

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates
Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates vs Lamontville Golden Arrows
Lamontville Golden Arrows
Richards Bay vs Orlando Pirates
Richards Bay
Orbit College vs Kaizer Chiefs
Orbit College
Richards Bay vs Stellenbosch FC
Stellenbosch FC
T. Mabasa
G. Hunt

The towering Buccaneer was a shock signing for Stellies in the January transfer window following his struggles with the Soweto giants. Abdeslam Ouaddou had opted to use the likes of Yanela Mbuthuma and Evidence Makgopa, who he felt were more valuable. The Bafana Bafana international has seemingly managed to regain his form.

  • Mabasa's stats at Stellenbosch

    Since his move to Stellenbosch, coached by former Kaizer Chiefs tactician Gavin Hunt, in the January short transfer window, Tshegofatso Mabasa has played in seven games, where he has scored seven goals.

    The latest was a brace against Chippa United that gave his team a 2-1 victory and a place in the top eight.

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  • Gavin Hunt, StellenboschStellenbosch FC

    Mabasa not good at pressing

    “I said to my guys on Thursday, ‘You can’t play Mabasa if you’re not going to service him; you have to service a striker’,” Hunt said in a presser.

    “He doesn’t do the things that Pirates want him to do [press defences], which I understand; he doesn’t do that for us either. But if you service him, he will score because this guy can score. On Wednesday, he had one chance he should have scored, maybe two.

    “But if you play wide, you’ve got to service him. So, if you service him and put balls across, he’ll come across into your post and score," he added.

  • Tshegofatso Mabasa & Vuyo Letlhapa, Sekhukhune United vs Stellenbosch FC, January 2026Backpagepix

    Service him from wide areas

    The tactician has now explained how he wants to ensure that Mabasa delivers for his team.

    “He’s got that five-metre strike to go into the net; you can’t buy that. He can score goals, but it’s no good having a striker if you don’t give him the ball.

    “We’re trying to score from the wide areas, trying to score from the width; the goals always say so, so we need to service him," Hunt concluded.

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  • Tshegofatso Mabasa, Stellenbosch FC, January 2026Backpagepix

    Mabasa's decent numbers

    This season, Mabasa has played 16 matches for both Pirates and Stellenbosch and managed to get seven goals while providing an assist in the process.

    It underlines his ruthlessness in front of the goal, but with enough service.