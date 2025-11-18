Ex-bad boy Sipho Mbule challenged to inspire youngsters 'who have fallen into doing wrong things' after his rise at Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana
How Mbule joined Pirates
Last season, Sipho Mbule played for Sekhukhune United, albeit on loan, after failing to get assurances that he would be a regular at Mamelodi Sundowns.
While with Babina Noko, the versatile creative midfielder made 17 appearances spread across the Premier Soccer League, Nedbank Cup, and the Carling Knockout.
He showed his quality by finding the back of the net two times, as well as providing three assists for Sekhukhune United. However, a disciplinary breach led to his unceremonious exit.
Reports indicated that "the 27-year-old arrived in camp 'in a poor condition,' something that did not please coach Eric Tinkler" which eventually led to his dismissal.
Masandawana then opted against retaining him before Orlando Pirates snapped him up for free despite strong links to Kaizer Chiefs.
The Bafana Bafana chance
Mbule was among the players who had impressed coach Hugo Broos when he was appointed the Bafana Bafana coach.
However, the disciplinary concerns and struggles for game time saw him fail to make the national team squad as other players did the job.
Nevertheless, his move to Orlando Pirates, where he has been tremendous under coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, as well as his improved discipline, has seen Broos give Mbule another chance. This was further made possible by injuries to players like Relebohile Mofokeng, Themba Zwane, Patrick Maswanganyi, and Jayden Adams, which led to inconsistencies in the number 10. role.
The Pirates' man has not put his foot wrong at his club, and the national team, and has a massive chance of making the 2025 Arica Cup of Nations squad.
"We have found our player who can replace Themba, but if anything happens to Mbule, then we have a problem again," Broos told SABC Sports after a 3-1 win over Zambia in a recent international friendly where Mbule provided two assists.
"I hope that Themba can still play a few matches for Sundowns and become stronger. The goal is to go with both Themba and Sipho to the World Cup.
"I'm already thinking about the date I have to announce the 23 players, because it will certainly not be easy, especially in a few specific positions," he added.
"Today [Saturday] I gave a chance to a few players who didn't play a lot in the past, and to see how they are reacting and adapting to the team tactics is great to see. I'm certainly satisfied."
From a bad boy to a role model
Sipho Mbule's agent, Mike Makaab, has now urged his client to inspire other players to realise their potential in the game.
“There comes a time in everybody’s life where you sit down and reflect about where you are and where you should be,” he told FARPost.
“Sipho has to take a lot of credit for what is happening in his career now; Orlando has to get special praise for giving him this opportunity. Mamelodi Sundowns, SuperSport United, and all the clubs he played for also deserve the credit.
“So I think Sipho has understood that he’s been given the biggest opportunity by Pirates and the national team coach, Hugo Broos," Makaab continued.
"This is his time to write his name in the history books and create a legacy.
“Let’s hope that he can inspire young players and those who have fallen into doing the wrong things.
"My only prayer for Mbule is to look back and realise how his life has changed, and he has a great opportunity to grow from here," he concluded.
What awaits Mbule
Mbule has a massive task to ensure he lives up to the expectations of Orlando Pirates and South African supporters at large.
If he remains fit and consistent, then Bafana Bafana will have found a reliable and effective number. 10 for the next couple of years.
His physique and intelligence give him more advantages as opposed to his rivals for the same position in the national team ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the 2026 FIFA World Cup.