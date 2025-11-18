Ex-bad boy Sipho Mbule challenged to inspire youngsters 'who have fallen into doing wrong things' after his rise at Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana

Mbule was among the players who had impressed coach Hugo Broos when he was appointed the Bafana Bafana coach.

However, the disciplinary concerns and struggles for game time saw him fail to make the national team squad as other players did the job.

Nevertheless, his move to Orlando Pirates, where he has been tremendous under coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, as well as his improved discipline, has seen Broos give Mbule another chance. This was further made possible by injuries to players like Relebohile Mofokeng, Themba Zwane, Patrick Maswanganyi, and Jayden Adams, which led to inconsistencies in the number 10. role.

The Pirates' man has not put his foot wrong at his club, and the national team, and has a massive chance of making the 2025 Arica Cup of Nations squad.

"We have found our player who can replace Themba, but if anything happens to Mbule, then we have a problem again," Broos told SABC Sports after a 3-1 win over Zambia in a recent international friendly where Mbule provided two assists.

"I hope that Themba can still play a few matches for Sundowns and become stronger. The goal is to go with both Themba and Sipho to the World Cup.

"I'm already thinking about the date I have to announce the 23 players, because it will certainly not be easy, especially in a few specific positions," he added.

"Today [Saturday] I gave a chance to a few players who didn't play a lot in the past, and to see how they are reacting and adapting to the team tactics is great to see. I'm certainly satisfied."