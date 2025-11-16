Hugo Broos has already found somebody to replace Mamelodi Sundowns captain Themba Zwane in Bafana Bafana, 'but if anything happens to him, then we have a problem again'

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has identified Orlando Pirates star Sipho Mbule as the ideal replacement for Themba Zwane.

After a 3-1 win over Zambia on Saturday, Broos praised Mbule and said he never doubted the abilities of the 27-year-old star. Apart from registering two assists, the Bucs star was named the Man of the Match, a truly crowning moment for the midfielder.

The appearance in the match staged in Gqeberha was Mbule's fifth consecutive start in national colours.

Broos further stated that he expects to travel with Mbule and Zwane to the World Cup finals next year. The Mamelodi Sundowns skipper is fighting to recover fully, and that means he is unlikely to go to Morocco for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.