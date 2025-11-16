Hugo Broos has already found somebody to replace Mamelodi Sundowns captain Themba Zwane in Bafana Bafana, 'but if anything happens to him, then we have a problem again'
Broos identifies Zwane replacement
Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has identified Orlando Pirates star Sipho Mbule as the ideal replacement for Themba Zwane.
After a 3-1 win over Zambia on Saturday, Broos praised Mbule and said he never doubted the abilities of the 27-year-old star. Apart from registering two assists, the Bucs star was named the Man of the Match, a truly crowning moment for the midfielder.
The appearance in the match staged in Gqeberha was Mbule's fifth consecutive start in national colours.
Broos further stated that he expects to travel with Mbule and Zwane to the World Cup finals next year. The Mamelodi Sundowns skipper is fighting to recover fully, and that means he is unlikely to go to Morocco for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.
Selection headache
"We have found our player who can replace Themba, but if anything happens to Mbule, then we have a problem again," Broos told SABC Sports.
"I hope that Themba can still play a few matches for Sundowns and become stronger. The goal is to go with both Themba and Sipho to the World Cup.
"I'm already thinking about the date I have to announce the 23 players, because it will certainly not be easy, especially in a few specific positions," he added.
"Today [Saturday] I gave a chance to a few players who didn't play a lot in the past, and to see how they are reacting and adapting to the team tactics is great to see. I'm certainly satisfied."
Has Mbule proven his critics wrong?
When he moved to Pirates in the last transfer window, Mbule's critics were doubting whether the midfielder would really shine with the Soweto giants. However, under Abdeslam Ouaddou, the Bafana midfielder has become a reliable cog in Bucs' setup.
Performances with the Buccaneers saw him earn a ticket back to the national team, where he is establishing himself as a dependable figure.
His display against Zambia caught the eyes of many, and former Kaizer Chiefs forward Junior Khanye stated Mbule has silenced his critics.
“Mbule has a wonderful vision; he knows football, and the more he plays, I think he proves a lot of people wrong,” Khanye said.
“I mean those who thought the guy doesn’t take his career seriously, because when we see you with our own eyes playing, you are closing off even the negative things you have done before. Good pass, good run.”
Second chance spur rejuvenation
Recently, Broos revealed he had a candid conversation with Mbule and asked him if he was ready to grab a second Bafana chance if granted.
Given how he has been performing, it is evident that Mbule is ready to carry the national team and help it achieve its ambitions.
“From the first minute when he returned [to the squad for World Cup games against Lesotho and Nigeria], I told him: ‘This is your second chance, and after this it is finished. I give you a chance, and if you don’t grab it with two hands, it’s done. It’s up to you. You will not be with Bafana as long as I am the coach [if you don’t take the chance] — and don’t forget there is AFCON in December and maybe the World Cup in July next year," Broos revealed.
“I asked him if he wanted to be there, and he said yes, so I asked him to show me how much he wants it. I never doubted his football qualities. Have you seen how he is fighting and running? If you add the fighting and running to natural talent, you can be happy," he added.
“I told him after the game, ‘You grabbed your chance, and congratulations for that.’”
Eyes are now on Broos to see who he will pick for the AFCON finals that begin in December in Morocco.