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Ex-Arsenal star Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang in line for shock transfer to Spain
Surprise move to Deportivo La Coruna
Aubameyang is on the verge of completing an unexpected return to Spain, with Deportivo La Coruna emerging as his likely destination.
According to Foot Mercato, the forward is currently engaged in advanced discussions to join the ambitious Spanish side. Aubameyang has found himself frozen out of the plans at Marseille over recent months, forcing him to seek an alternative route to continue his professional journey.
Having previously enjoyed a successful stint with Barcelona, Aubameyang is no stranger to the demands of Spanish football. Deportivo La Coruna are now eager to secure his signature, hoping his vast experience can significantly bolster their attacking options.
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Seeking a fresh challenge
After a complicated situation developed at Marseille, Aubameyang is actively searching for a new challenge to revitalise the final chapter of his career. Marseille have reshaped their squad, leaving little room for Aubameyang to feature regularly. Despite the mounting difficulties in France, the attacker managed to maintain a respectable level of performance whenever he took the pitch.
Deportivo La Coruna view this potential transfer as a massive statement of intent, leaning on Aubameyang to provide essential leadership within their dressing room. The Spanish club have grand ambitions to climb back to the summit of the national game, and they believe adding a player of Aubameyang's calibre is a crucial step toward achieving those goals.
Impressive numbers in France
Even though his overall standing at Marseille deteriorated recently, Aubameyang posted highly commendable individual statistics last season. Across all competitions, Aubameyang made 30 appearances, finding the back of the net on 10 occasions and providing five assists for his teammates.
Furthermore, his performances in Europe highlighted his enduring ability to influence matches at the highest level. In the Champions League, Aubameyang recorded three goals and four assists in just eight games. These numbers serve as clear evidence that his mobility, blistering pace, and lethal finishing qualities remain largely intact. Deportivo La Coruna are banking on these exact traits to help them break down stubborn defences and secure vital points throughout the upcoming domestic campaign in Spain.
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What comes next for Aubameyang?
Aubameyang is now expected to travel to Spain shortly to finalise personal terms and undergo a mandatory medical examination with Deportivo La Coruna. If the negotiations conclude without any unexpected hurdles, Marseille will officially sanction his departure.
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