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Moataz Elgammal

Ex-Arsenal and Russia star Andrey Arshavin takes up surprise new game and competes against three-time champion

Arsenal
A. Arshavin
Premier League

Andrey Arshavin, the former Arsenal forward who once stunned Anfield with four goals, has left fans surprised after appearing in new footage looking almost unrecognisable. Trading the football pitch for a competitive board game, the Russian icon is seen taking on a three-time champion in a high-stakes match.

  • A bold transition for an Arsenal cult hero

    According to talkSPORT, the man famously remembered for his 4-4 masterclass against Liverpool has surfaced in an unexpected YouTube video. He is seen taking on a three-time Russian champion in a high-stakes game of backgammon, showcasing a competitive streak that has clearly not faded since his playing days. However, this does not signal a total career pivot as he has already secured his UEFA coaching badges, and a future within the professional game remains a distinct possibility for the former winger.

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    Unrecognisable look for the former winger

    The appearance is part of a creative collaboration with fellow former professional Vladislav Radimov, who earned 33 caps for Russia during a career that included spells at Zenit St Petersburg and Real Zaragoza. The duo have launched a YouTube channel that has rapidly gained traction, boasting nearly 100,000 subscribers. Their content focuses on visiting unique locations and participating in eccentric challenges. In the latest episode, the physical transformation of the 44-year-old took centre stage, with the former Gunner sporting glasses and a traditional hat, having long since ditched the youthful hairstyle of his Emirates peak.

  • Reflecting on a mixed Emirates legacy

    He arrived in north London with massive expectations following a deadline-day move from Zenit in early 2009. Over the course of four years under Arsene Wenger, he made 144 appearances, netting 31 goals and providing 45 assists. While his moments of genius were undeniable - most notably his winner against Barcelona in the Champions League - his time in England was often characterised by a perceived lack of consistency. After returning to Zenit on a free transfer in 2013, he expanded an impressive trophy cabinet that features three Russian titles and one UEFA Cup. He currently works as an executive for the Russian side, a club where he cemented his legacy with 376 appearances, 80 goals, and 110 assists.

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    What next for the Russian icon?

    Having retired at Kairat Almaty in 2019 after lifting one Kazakh Cup, Arshavin is successfully channelling his vast on-pitch experience into executive leadership. Fans now eagerly await whether he will eventually transition into a prominent managerial role within European football.

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