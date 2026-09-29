History makers! The Esposito brothers equal 111-year Italian national team record in dominant win over Turkey

The commanding away display earned Mancini his first win since returning to the Azzurri dugout, following an opening defeat against Belgium. First-half goals from Alessandro Bastoni, Davide Frattesi, and debutant Michael Kayode put the visitors in total control before Pio added a rebound header after the break.

Italy had not won an away match by three or more goals since a 3-0 victory over Bosnia on November 15, 2019. Crucially, the Azzurri are back to winning ways with Mancini at the helm for the first time since defeating the Netherlands 3-2 on June 18, 2023, ending a 1,198-day wait.



