Esperance vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow Masandawana's crunch Caf Champions League tie with the Tunisian giants in Rades on Tuesday.

Mamelodi Sundowns are in North Africa to push themselves into the Caf Champions League semi-finals by clashing with Esperance at Stade Olympique Hammadi-Agrebi.

This is the second leg of the quarter-finals and the Brazilians go into this encounter enjoying the advantage of a 1-0 lead from the reverse leg.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Esperance and Sundowns, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.