Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns’ XI to face Esperance in Caf Champions League - Miguel Cardoso to drop Lucas Ribeiro Costa?

With a slender lead heading to Tunisia, the Spanish coach hopes his side can finish the job and secure a spot in the semi-finals.

Mamelodi Sundowns travel to Tunisia with a slender one-goal lead after edging Esperance in the first leg. The Brazilians know the job is far from done and will need a disciplined performance to close out the tie. Head coach Miguel Cardoso is banking on his side’s ability to manage the game under pressure.

All eyes will also be on him, who returns to familiar territory. Cardoso previously worked with Esperance but now finds himself in a different role, hoping to eliminate his former employers.

GOAL picks a potential XI that Cardoso could help line up against his old side. A place in the Caf Champions League semi-finals is at stake, and Sundowns are determined to finish what they started.