No room for error: Mamelodi Sundowns step into the Radès cauldron with Caf Champions League semi-finals in sight

The Brazilians take a slim lead to Tunisia as Miguel Cardoso’s men brace for fire and fury in their bid to reach the Caf Champions League semi-finals.

There’s no turning back now. On Tuesday night, Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi will shake with passion as Esperance look to overturn a 1-0 deficit against a calm, calculated Mamelodi Sundowns outfit that has made this Caf Champions League competition their second home in recent years.

After edging the first leg at Loftus Versfeld, the Brazilians head into the lion’s den where history, pressure and thousands of roaring fans await.

This isn't just another continental clash, it's a battle for pride, progress and a statement that South African football belongs at the pinnacle of Africa.

Here, GOAL builds up to what is expected to be an exhilarating encounter with both teams prepared to fight fire with fire.

