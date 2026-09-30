Espanyol director Monchi forced into apology after backing Barcelona star Lamine Yamal for Ballon d'Or glory

Monchi insisted his support for Yamal stemmed purely from national pride rather than any club bias across the Catalan divide. Reflecting on the stir caused by his comments, he admitted on Spanish radio: "I was asked a question, and I stirred up a bit of controversy among the Perico fans. I apologise to anyone I offended."

Detailing the dilemma put to him during the broadcast, the sporting director explained: "I was given the choice of Kylian Mbappe (French), Harry Kane (English), or Lamine Yamal (Spanish), and I opted for the Spanish option."