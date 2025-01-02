'Ertugral has anger issues but like hyena, he never leaves! Shame to clueless John Comitis, Muhsin was never the same since Orlando Pirates, but Kaizer Chiefs will not win on Sunday' - Fans

On Thursday, Premier Soccer League side Cape Town City confirmed former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates tactician Muhsin Ertugral as their new coach.
The veteran mentor takes over from Eric Tinkler who was fired recently owing to a poor run of results by the team.
While some fans have loaded the move, others have questioned the motive behind it, arguing the coach might not deliver as anticipated.
Article continues below
They feel Ertugral is done, and will not last. Have a look at what GOAL readers said.