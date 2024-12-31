Eric Tinkler, Cape Town City, December 2024Cape Town City
Austin Ditlhobolo

OFFICIAL: Cape Town City fire former Orlando Pirates coach Eric Tinkler ahead of Kaizer Chiefs clash

Premier Soccer LeagueCape Town City FC vs Kaizer ChiefsKaizer ChiefsCape Town City FCE. TinklerOrlando Pirates

The Citizens have decided to part ways with the experienced tactician with the team struggling in the Premier Soccer League.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • City dismiss Tinkler amid struggles
  • Citizens are three points above relegation zone
  • Chiefs set to face City this weekend
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱