Perhaps this is the biggest problem of all. When the referees' committee admits that Arsenal lost two points against Brentford, those two points do not come back.

Admit that Everton deserved a penalty against Manchester City, and the match is not replayed.

Rule that Diaz's goal was valid, and Liverpool still don't get the three points.

Say that Bruno's card against Tottenham was wrong, and the minutes United played with ten men do not come back.

Concede that Cunha's goal against Forest should have been disallowed, and the league table does not change.

So here's the real question. How many errors can a league that calls itself the strongest in the world tolerate, especially when they happen in an era of technology designed to prevent them?

Maybe there is no conspiracy. Maybe no one wants to manufacture controversy. But the repetition of errors, admitting to some and defending others, makes the question a fair one. Is the problem in the laws of the game, in the way they are interpreted, or is it simply that some referees and the video technology cannot keep pace with the level the Premier League has reached?