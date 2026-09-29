Ernst Middendorp opens up on new youth orientated project - 'I believe football and education should not fight each other'

The 67-year-old German coach has recently been the subject of intense speculation regarding the vacant managerial position at Durban City.

While reports suggested Middendorp had been providing technical advice and assessments to Durban City chairman Farook Kadodia during the early stages of the season, the coach is now focusing his energy elsewhere.

He officially took up his duties as Director of Football at the Urban Academy in August and has now revealed why this specific project resonated with him.