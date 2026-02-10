Ernst Middendorp denies scheming behind the scenes to grab Durban City's vacant coaching role

Durban City sacked Simo Dladla post-promotion, installed Gavin Hunt as head coach in July 2025, then saw Middendorp exit amid disagreements over tactics and player recruitment in September 2025.

Hunt was then relieved of his duties in November and a few weeks later, Middendorp returned to City to take up the technical director role again.

Hunt's replacement, Sinethemba Badela, lasted just three matches before his shock axing, reigniting whispers of Middendorp's influence.