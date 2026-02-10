Ernst Middendorp denies scheming behind the scenes to grab Durban City's vacant coaching role
Timeline of upheaval
Durban City sacked Simo Dladla post-promotion, installed Gavin Hunt as head coach in July 2025, then saw Middendorp exit amid disagreements over tactics and player recruitment in September 2025.
Hunt was then relieved of his duties in November and a few weeks later, Middendorp returned to City to take up the technical director role again.
Hunt's replacement, Sinethemba Badela, lasted just three matches before his shock axing, reigniting whispers of Middendorp's influence.
'No interest in head coach role'
Middendorp dismissed the speculation on LinkedIn.
"I was not connected to Durban City FC at the time the club released Gavin Hunt at the end of November 2025, I left the club in the end of September 2025," he wrote.
"Officially, I joined Durban City FC on 15 December 2025 in the role of technical director again.
"I have no interest in, nor have I pursued, the position of head coach at Durban City FC."
Full support for coaches
The ex-Kaizer Chiefs boss then went on to insist he's backed every coach at the club.
"There has never been any intention or scenario in which I would follow Themba Badela in the head coach role," he added.
"Throughout my tenure, I have fully supported the head coach, both professionally and structurally, in line with my mandate as technical director and in the best interests of the club."
Why was Badela fired?
According to Durban City, Badela's style is not the right one at the moment.
"Management informed the squad that, while Badela’s tactical approach had merit, the club could not afford a transition period," FARPost reported.
"The feeling was that Badela’s style of football required some time to develop, and at this stage of the season, the priority was to secure results.
"Players reportedly felt that the tactical shift was too abrupt for mid-season and were struggling to adapt to Badela’s methods," they concluded.