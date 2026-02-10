Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Ernst Middendorp, Cape Town SpursBackpage
Steve Blues

Ernst Middendorp denies scheming behind the scenes to grab Durban City's vacant coaching role

The veteran coach has fired back at critics accusing him of orchestrating coaching changes at Durban City FC following their Betway Premiership promotion. This follows his clashes with Gavin Hunt, which led to the former Kaizer Chiefs coach being dismissed, and his replacement Sinethemba Badela also being dismissed after just three games in charge.

  • Gavin Hunt, Durban CityBackpage

    Timeline of upheaval

    Durban City sacked Simo Dladla post-promotion, installed Gavin Hunt as head coach in July 2025, then saw Middendorp exit amid disagreements over tactics and player recruitment in September 2025.

    Hunt was then relieved of his duties in November and a few weeks later, Middendorp returned to City to take up the technical director role again. 

    Hunt's replacement, Sinethemba Badela, lasted just three matches before his shock axing, reigniting whispers of Middendorp's influence.

    • Advertisement
  • Gavin Hunt of SuperSport United and Ernst Middendorp of Cape Town SpursBackpagepix

    'No interest in head coach role'

    Middendorp dismissed the speculation on LinkedIn.

    "I was not connected to Durban City FC at the time the club released Gavin Hunt at the end of November 2025, I left the club in the end of September 2025," he wrote.

    "Officially, I joined Durban City FC on 15 December 2025 in the role of technical director again.

    "I have no interest in, nor have I pursued, the position of head coach at Durban City FC."

  • Sinethemba Badela, Durban CityDurban City on Instagram

    Full support for coaches

    The ex-Kaizer Chiefs boss then went on to insist he's backed every coach at the club.

    "There has never been any intention or scenario in which I would follow Themba Badela in the head coach role," he added.

    "Throughout my tenure, I have fully supported the head coach, both professionally and structurally, in line with my mandate as technical director and in the best interests of the club."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Sinethemba BadelaBackpage

    Why was Badela fired?

    According to Durban City, Badela's style is not the right one at the moment.

    "Management informed the squad that, while Badela’s tactical approach had merit, the club could not afford a transition period," FARPost reported.

    "The feeling was that Badela’s style of football required some time to develop, and at this stage of the season, the priority was to secure results.

    "Players reportedly felt that the tactical shift was too abrupt for mid-season and were struggling to adapt to Badela’s methods," they concluded.

Premier Soccer League
Durban City crest
Durban City
DRC
TS Galaxy crest
TS Galaxy
TSG
0