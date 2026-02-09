Ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach replacement fired after three games with Premier Soccer League outfit after 'tactical hitch'

After taking over from Hunt, Badela coached the team for three weeks, meaning he was in charge of three games across all competitions.

He helped the side claim maximum points in a 1-0 victory over Polokwane City in the Premier Soccer League, but was unable to help them in the second game, which they lost 2-0 to former side Chippa United.

However, he avenged the loss last weekend in the Nedbank Cup, where Durban City eliminated the Chilli Boys in the Round of 32.