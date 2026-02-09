Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Eric Tinkler and Gavin Hunt, Sekhukhune United vs Durban CityBackpage
Seth Willis

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach replacement fired after three games with Premier Soccer League outfit after 'tactical hitch'

Clubs are currently working hard to achieve their goal in the second half of the season. It explains why the tacticians are under pressure to deliver, with those failing to deliver getting replaced by the management. Most South African top-tier teams are competing in both top-flight games and the Nedbank Cup.

  • Sinethemba Badela, Durban CityDurban City on Instagram

    The changes at Durban City

    Durban City were promoted to the Premier Soccer League last season after getting promoted from the second-tier.

    They took in Gavin Hunt, a former Kaizer Chiefs coach who had been fired by the now-defunct SuperSport United.

    Ex-Chippa United tactician Sinethemba Badela replaced the now Stellenbosch coach.

    • Advertisement
  • Ronaldo Maarman and Abbubaker Mobara, Durban City vs Chippa UnitedBackpage

    Badela's record with Durban City

    After taking over from Hunt, Badela coached the team for three weeks, meaning he was in charge of three games across all competitions.

    He helped the side claim maximum points in a 1-0 victory over Polokwane City in the Premier Soccer League, but was unable to help them in the second game, which they lost 2-0 to former side Chippa United.

    However, he avenged the loss last weekend in the Nedbank Cup, where Durban City eliminated the Chilli Boys in the Round of 32.

  • Sinethemba Badela, Chippa United, August 2025Backpagepix

    Why are the Citizens firing Badela?

    According to Durban City, Badela's style is not the right one at the moment.

    "Management informed the squad that, while Badela’s tactical approach had merit, the club could not afford a transition period," FARPost reported.

    "The feeling was that Badela’s style of football required some time to develop, and at this stage of the season, the priority was to secure results.

    "Players reportedly felt that the tactical shift was too abrupt for mid-season and were struggling to adapt to Badela’s methods," they concluded.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Fezile Gcaba, Durban CityBackpage

    Who takes over from Badela?

    Currently, the Citizens haven't announced the new man to replace Badela, but assistant coach Pitso Dladla will assume the duty temporarily.

    The next assignment for Durban City will be on Friday at home against TS Galaxy.

Premier Soccer League
Durban City crest
Durban City
DRC
TS Galaxy crest
TS Galaxy
TSG
CAF Confederations Cup
Zamalek SC crest
Zamalek SC
ZAM
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
0