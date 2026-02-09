Ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach replacement fired after three games with Premier Soccer League outfit after 'tactical hitch'
The changes at Durban City
Durban City were promoted to the Premier Soccer League last season after getting promoted from the second-tier.
They took in Gavin Hunt, a former Kaizer Chiefs coach who had been fired by the now-defunct SuperSport United.
Ex-Chippa United tactician Sinethemba Badela replaced the now Stellenbosch coach.
Badela's record with Durban City
After taking over from Hunt, Badela coached the team for three weeks, meaning he was in charge of three games across all competitions.
He helped the side claim maximum points in a 1-0 victory over Polokwane City in the Premier Soccer League, but was unable to help them in the second game, which they lost 2-0 to former side Chippa United.
However, he avenged the loss last weekend in the Nedbank Cup, where Durban City eliminated the Chilli Boys in the Round of 32.
Why are the Citizens firing Badela?
According to Durban City, Badela's style is not the right one at the moment.
"Management informed the squad that, while Badela’s tactical approach had merit, the club could not afford a transition period," FARPost reported.
"The feeling was that Badela’s style of football required some time to develop, and at this stage of the season, the priority was to secure results.
"Players reportedly felt that the tactical shift was too abrupt for mid-season and were struggling to adapt to Badela’s methods," they concluded.
Who takes over from Badela?
Currently, the Citizens haven't announced the new man to replace Badela, but assistant coach Pitso Dladla will assume the duty temporarily.
The next assignment for Durban City will be on Friday at home against TS Galaxy.