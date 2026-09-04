Be like Erling Haaland! Leeds get Dominic Calvert-Lewin advice as title-winning Elland Road legend assesses lack of striker depth following transfer deadline

Leeds do, however, need to handle their leading marksman with care. Title-winning hero Strachan admits as much, with the Scot - who was speaking in association with Grosvenor Sport - telling GOAL of looking to the Premier League’s most fearsome frontman for guidance: “He is constantly getting knocked down, thrashed at, knocked about. It's non-stop for Calvert-Lewin.

“I was at the game on Sunday, and what a good point that was for Leeds because Brentford are a top side, by the way. I mean a top side. You're talking about a rounded team, that is them. Their three midfield players, I couldn't tell you who was the best. They're three forwards, I couldn't tell you who was the best. I just know they're all good. Three midfield players were excellent. The three forwards, with the wide men, I call wide attackers, they're more rounded. They're more of a team than Man United at the moment, that's for sure.

“Going back to Calvert-Lewin, yes, I worry about the actual contact he's taking all the time - not just the physical, but the mental side. Calvert-Lewin needs to get somebody up beside him, that's playing number 10, or a midfield player getting there. So for the rest of the team, there is a drop-off area round about Calvert-Lewin, not just Calvert-Lewin. So if there's somebody else round about him, don’t care who it is who gets up there, it takes away 50% of the knocks that Calvert-Lewin's getting.

“And if you actually keep him away from the game like Haaland, if you get people up there, you keep him away from the game like Haaland, because that's what he does - he stays away from the game, he lets the people in front of him take the knocks, take the ball, and that's why he's always in the box.

“So I just worry that Calvert-Lewin, he's taking everything on board, and it's very hard for him to get in the box. So I think that's why his performance on Sunday was excellent, because in the first half, I was right in front of it, and I see him getting crashed into by two wonderful centre-halves, big centre-halves, taking knocks, trying to keep it in. And then he still managed to score a goal, which is quite phenomenal.

“So I would agree, I think if you can get another Calvert-Lewin, do so. But where do you get another Calvert-Lewin that’s not going to cost you £40-50 million, for that type of striker?”