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‘Erling Haaland leaving Man City one day is inevitable’ - Prediction made on when record-breaking striker will push for a transfer away from Premier League giants
Haaland linked with Barcelona & Real Madrid
City were protecting the most prized of assets in many ways when putting a long-term agreement with Haaland in place. They had seen him set the Premier League alight, rewriting the history books along the way, while forming part of a Treble triumph under Pep Guardiola in 2022-23.
The 26-year-old, who has registered 162 goals for the Blues through 200 appearances in all competitions, has offered no indication that he is considering an imminent move elsewhere. Exit doors in Manchester have, however, been left ajar.
Talk of interest from Spain refuses to go away, with Barcelona in the hunt for another No.9 while Real Madrid will forever be in the market for ‘Galacticos’ under president Florentino Perez. Camp Nou or Santiago Bernabeu could be Haaland’s next port of call.
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When Haaland could look to leave Man City
It remains to be seen when such a switch will be made, with ex-City star Barry - who was speaking in association with BetVictor Online Casino - telling GOAL: “Erling Haaland leaving Man City one day is inevitable. As much as Haaland's association with City is really big, and that will keep him there for now, he won't be rocking the boat like you see a lot of other players doing.
“I think if City's dominance does wane a little bit and the trophies aren't coming in, it will fuel the speculation. It is natural sometimes to want a new challenge, and I'm sure Haaland will be no different.
“It's not just going to happen overnight. Haaland will think about his career, which is short. But if the trophies aren't coming in, it will just fuel speculation. He will have offers from all over the world because he's the best striker in the world, so it's just natural. It's one you can see happening in the future. A lot will depend on how competitive City are in Europe and the Premier League in the next year or two, I should imagine.”
Are Man City Premier League title challengers?
City have gone two years without winning the Premier League title - as Liverpool and Arsenal have restored domestic dominance - and Barry is not convinced that a return to top spot will be enjoyed in 2026-27.
The ex-England international, who helped to capture the Blues’ first Premier League crown in 2011-12, said of a hectic summer at the Etihad that has seen talismanic figures on and off the field bid farewell to Manchester: “Even before selling Rodri, given the turnover of managers at City, it would have been tough to overturn Arsenal from where they are at the moment.
I think with Rodri going, they're even less of a threat now to challenge Arsenal. I'm sure they're going to sign one or two to improve and maybe replace him, which will help [Elliot] Anderson and the other players in that midfield. I'd say they have less of a chance to challenge and maybe win the title now Rodri is gone. I won't say they've given the title away, but it’s making it a lot harder.”
He added: “I have Arsenal down as huge favourites. I just feel with City, with what's going on, the threat is less and less this season and Rodri leaving has just added to that, really. So I can see the other clubs improving. Chelsea, with no Champions League and the manager, [Xabi] Alonso, and the couple of signings they've made, I think they'll improve. They'll definitely be challenging the top four. I just think it's Arsenal's title to take.
“I don't see the other clubs improving enough to get to their levels. Chelsea, Man United, Villa, Champions League competing will probably be tough for them. I still think City will possibly be in second place, but they'll be less of a threat than they were last year.”
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Deadline day: When summer transfer window closes
City battled their way to a 2-1 victory over Bournemouth on the opening weekend of the 2026-27 campaign. Arsenal looked a lot more comfortable when seeing off newly-promoted Coventry, but the era of Enzo Maresca in Manchester remains a work in progress.
There is the promise of further transfer business to be done, ahead of the September 1 deadline, with the Blues hoping that more pieces of a trophy-chasing puzzle can be slotted in alongside talismanic No.9 Haaland.
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