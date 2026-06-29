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'Hopefully I don't leave again' - Enzo Maresca out to build on Pep Guardiola's 'style and idea' as coach explains third Man City spell
A homecoming for the former Chelsea boss
City have officially begun a new chapter by appointing Maresca as their new manager, concluding a protracted and chaotic negotiation process that initially threatened to stall over compensation terms with Chelsea. Now, he faces the daunting, high-pressure task of following in the footsteps of Guardiola.
Speaking to City's official website in his first interview since taking the reins, Maresca made it clear that he feels a deep connection to the club and hopes this stay will be his longest yet. "I’m very excited, very excited for many reasons. The first one is how big the club is, so this for sure has been one of the reasons why," he explained. "This is the third time I am working here at City – hopefully it’s the last time I come back and I don’t leave anymore!"
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Maintaining the Guardiola philosophy
Rather than seeking to tear down the foundations laid by his predecessor, Maresca is focused on evolution and continuity. He understands the city DNA better than most, having previously served as the lead coach of the elite development squad and as a vital member of Guardiola’s coaching staff during the historic 2022-23 treble-winning season.
Maresca believes his familiarity with the club's inner workings is a major advantage. He said: "Probably the reason why I’m here is also because the idea from the club is to maintain the same style of football and the same idea, and we’re going to try to do the most important thing in football, which is to try to win and to achieve important things. Then the day-by-day is also going to dictate the way I will work."
The challenge of a golden decade
Maresca is under no illusions regarding the pressure that comes with the job, inherited from Guardiola, who secured a historic tally of 20 trophies during his illustrious tenure with Man City. That remarkable haul was highlighted by six Premier League titles and five Carabao Cup triumphs, with Guardiola's domestic dominance further including three FA Cups and three Community Shields, while on the continental and global stage, the tactical mastermind guided the club to one Champions League crown, one UEFA Super Cup, and one Club World Cup trophy.
“It’s a huge challenge, for many reasons. All the success over the last 10 to 15 years, but at the same moment it’s a nice challenge,” Maresca concluded. “It’s exciting because the target is to continue or carry on the last decade or the last years that everything was very nice.”
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Chelsea rip into Maresca
Chelsea have launched an unprecedented and scathing attack on Maresca following his official unveiling as City manager, releasing a furious club statement that pointedly refused to even mention their former head coach by name. The west London club laid bare their resentment over his mid-season departure on January 1, explicitly blaming the Italian for disrupting and compromising their "hugely disappointing" 2025-26 campaign.
The statement levelled heavy accusations of divided loyalty against Maresca, claiming he had expressed a strong desire to succeed Guardiola as early as autumn last year, despite being under a long-term contract. Chelsea expressed feeling deeply let down by the manager's unexpected and abrupt resignation in December 2025, asserting that his "head and heart were focused on another club".