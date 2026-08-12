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Enzo Maresca explains funny Erling Haaland rule in new Manchester City interview
A fresh tactical blueprint
Maresca has officially begun his tenure as Manchester City manager, focusing heavily on the structural habits he expects from his squad. The 46-year-old is looking to build on the foundations left by Pep Guardiola while instilling his own meticulous brand of discipline across the pitch.
A major talking point from his early interviews highlights the intricate communication lines Maresca demands during matches. His philosophy relies on absolute control, even down to how the team reacts in the immediate aftermath of scoring a goal.
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Enforcing touchline discipline
Part of Maresca’s managerial identity involves maintaining direct contact with his team leadership during intense moments of the game. He revealed a specific rule that he has successfully implemented throughout his previous stints in English football.
"At Leicester and Chelsea, I had a rule that when we scored, the captain had to come to the bench, not to celebrate, for instructions," Maresca explained, highlighting his preference for tactical adjustments over emotional outbursts.
The Haaland dilemma
According to The New York Times, while the rule worked seamlessly with his previous skippers, Maresca offered a brilliant, lighthearted caveat when considering his new star striker at the Etihad. The prospect of the Norwegian goal machine taking on leadership duties clearly presented a funny logistical nightmare for the bench.
"That is a good one," he says. "If the captain scores, then he can celebrate. If Erling is the captain, f***ing hell! We have a problem, can you imagine?" he joked, acknowledging the striker's inevitable habit of finding the back of the net.
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Looking ahead to the campaign
Beyond the lighthearted banter, the anecdote underscores the intense tactical focus Maresca brings to Manchester City. As pre-season preparations ramp up, the manager is eager to ensure every player understands his precise expectations on and off the ball.
With the new season approaching, all eyes will be on how the squad adapts to Maresca’s methods. Whether Haaland ever finds himself wearing the armband remains to be seen, but the message from the manager is clear: the work on the pitch never truly stops.
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