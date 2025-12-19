Getty
Enzo Maresca breaks silence on Man City return links as Chelsea boss makes 'it was the same with Juventus' claim
Guardiola's successor? Man City drawing up contingency plans
The Athletic have reported on how there is "growing anticipation of this being Guardiola’s last season at City", with "a firm decision likely be made closer to the campaign finishing". If the highly-decorated Catalan is to move on, a year before his contract is due to expire, that a suitable replacement will need to be found.
It is claimed that Maresca has retained "admirers in the hierarchy" at the Etihad and "is expected to figure prominently if a vacancy arises". The 45-year-old worked with City’s U21 team in the 2020-21 campaign, before returning as a first-team assistant following a brief stint in charge of Parma in his homeland.
Maresca responds to Man City rumours
Maresca is under contract in west London until 2029, with a 12-month extension option included in those terms, but questions have been asked of whether said deal will be honoured and if steps could be retraced to Manchester.
Breaking his silence on those rumours, Maresca - who was recently linked with a return to Serie A at Turin-based heavyweights - told reporters: "It doesn't affect me at all. I know that it is 100% speculation and in this moment, there is no time for these things. I have a contract here until 2029 and my focus is about this club. I'm very proud to be here. It's speculation. One week ago, it was the same with Juventus so I don't pay attention.
"Again, it's just speculation. It's important to understand the reason why this news was there, but it's not my job. I don't care at all and the focus is on the Newcastle game. I'm completely focused on Newcastle, to be honest."
Will Maresca be in charge of Chelsea next season?
Asked if he will still be Chelsea boss in 2026-27, Maresca said: "Absolutely, yes. I have a contract until 2029. It's speculation, 100 percent. I don't have anything to add. I don't pay attention."
He went on to say of still having plenty left to achieve at Chelsea, having already guided them to Conference League glory and Champions League qualification: "Absolutely, yes. We achieved the third semi-final in 18 months the other day [in the Carabao Cup]. Last year was good in terms of trophies and finishing fourth in the Premier League. The target is to try and improve on what we did last season."
Guardiola is impressed by what Maresca has achieved with his Blues, which suggests that he would be happy to pass the reins at City over to a familiar face. The ex-Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager has said of a current domestic rival: "One of the best managers in the world, Enzo Maresca, I know him quite well but, the job he has done at Chelsea does not get enough credit. Winning the Club World Cup, Conference League, qualification for the Champions League in a league that is so tough with a young team. It is exceptional."
Exit hint: Why questions have been asked of Maresca's future
Maresca has hinted at not receiving the kind of support that his exploits deserve at the Bridge, saying ahead of a victory against Everton that snapped a four-match winless run: "The way the players want to learn has been fantastic and this is the reason why I praise them - because with so many problems, they are doing very well after a complicated week. Since I joined the club, the last 48 hours have been the worst because many people didn't support us."
Those comments were considered to be a nod towards a potential departure, with there the threat of divides forming in the Chelsea camp. Maresca does, however, appear to have put the exit talk to bed. He will, however, continue to see a move to City mooted for as long as Guardiola leaves everybody guessing on his future plans.
