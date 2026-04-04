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Yosua Arya

Revealed: The Enzo Fernandez transfer fee Chelsea would have to command to avoid making a loss on £107m midfielder amid Real Madrid talk

E. Fernandez
Chelsea
Transfers
Premier League
Real Madrid
LaLiga

Chelsea face a major financial headache regarding Enzo Fernandez as they look to recoup a massive fee for the Argentine. Amid interest from Real Madrid and a fallout with Liam Rosenior, the Blues must navigate a delicate balancing act to protect their investment.

  • Cost of a clean break

    Chelsea would have to slap a massive price tag on Fernandez as they look to balance the books ahead of a potential summer exit. The Blues would reportedly need to secure a fee of at least £80 million ($106m) just to avoid recording a loss on the midfielder, according to The Times. The Argentine arrived at Stamford Bridge for a then-British record £107m ($131m at the time) from Benfica in January 2023. Due to the long-term nature of his contract, his amortised value remains high on the balance sheet, making any cut-price departure a financial impossibility for the west London club.

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  • Liam Rosenior Enzo Fernandez Chelsea 2025-26Getty

    Rosenior takes a stand

    The midfielder's future has been plunged into doubt following a disciplinary spat with Rosenior. After Fernandez hinted at a desire to move to Madrid, Rosenior took the bold step of handing the vice-captain a two-match suspension.

    "A line was crossed in terms of our culture and what we want to build," Rosenior explained. "The door is not closed on Enzo. It's a sanction. You have to protect the culture and in terms of that, a line was crossed. Even at Everton, there was no lack of commitment in his performance. In terms of speaking for him, what he wants and his future, it's not for me to speak about."

    However, the player's camp has reacted with fury. Agent Javier Pastore claimed that the punishment is "completely unfair", adding hat his client "deserves much more" than his current salary.

  • Fractured dressing room

    The tension surrounding Fernandez appears to be part of a wider trend of unrest at the club. Moises Caicedo recently told AS: "I have a contract, but we’ll see what the future holds," while Marc Cucurella admitted the squad felt "discouraged" after their Champions League exit.

    Despite the friction, the hierarchy remains keen to protect their investment. While Fernandez has flirted with Real Madrid, the Spanish giants have yet to indicate they are willing to make a move for the player.

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    What comes next?

    Chelsea are currently preparing to face Port Vale in the FA Cup quarter-finals. They will then take on Manchester City in the Premier League, where they sit sixth in the table with 48 points from 31 matches, seven points behind the top three.

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